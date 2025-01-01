Advisory Resource Group Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PSQO opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

