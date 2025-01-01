Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.
Aemetis stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.
