AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.