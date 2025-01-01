Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on February 10th

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.7 %
Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.08.
About Agricultural Bank of China
