Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on February 10th

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.7 %

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.08.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

