Aimei Health Technology Reports Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

On December 23, 2024, Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: AFJKU) held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to address key proposals. The meeting, which took place at the offices of the Company’s counsel in New York and virtually online, saw discussions on the Trust Agreement Amendment Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal.

The Trust Agreement Amendment Proposal involved adjusting the funds to be deposited into the Trust Account in connection with extending the timeframe for the initial business combination. However, shareholders did not approve this proposal. Out of the outstanding ordinary shares voted, 29.71% were in favor, while 51.81% were against, with 8.94% abstaining.

Similarly, the Adjournment Proposal, which aimed at adjourning the meeting to gather more proxy votes if needed for the Trust Agreement Amendment Proposal, did not receive approval from shareholders. The voting results showed that 32.16% were in favor of adjournment, 49.36% were against, and 8.94% abstained.

The Company had 9,026,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding at the time of the Extraordinary General Meeting, with shareholders exercising their voting rights based on the proposals presented. Capitalized terms were defined in the proxy statement preceding the meeting.

As an emerging growth company, Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd presented the outcomes of the meeting as per SEC filing requirements on Form 8-K. The Company’s executives remain committed to forthcoming regulatory compliance and strategic decision-making.

