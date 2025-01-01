Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Up 13.4% – Still a Buy?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.36. 2,485,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,751,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Airship AI Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Airship AI
In other news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
