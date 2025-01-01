Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. Alarm.com has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This trade represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 312.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 630.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 369.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

