Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 worth $154,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
