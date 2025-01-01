Alexander (Alex) Oehler Acquires 6,540 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler purchased 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,947.64.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$66.99 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.83 and a 12-month high of C$70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.63.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.113 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Joseph upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.77.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

