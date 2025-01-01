Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:LEXI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6542 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXI opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $91.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.89. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.