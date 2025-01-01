Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.20.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

ALGN stock opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

