Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.65 and traded as low as $54.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 154,484 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANCTF shares. UBS Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

