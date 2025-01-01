Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,951,676.70. This represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after buying an additional 823,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 397.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 606,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,450,000 after acquiring an additional 484,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,840,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 427,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,904,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,581,000 after purchasing an additional 232,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. Allegion has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

