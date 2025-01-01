Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $190.36 and last traded at $192.10. Approximately 3,370,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,691,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,343.27. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,588 shares of company stock valued at $24,473,081. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $227,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 107,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 26,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $17,792,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.