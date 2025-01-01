Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 828,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Regional Joint Board Rochester sold 55,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $1,917,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,214,247.76. This represents a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,558,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,481,333. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,252. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

AMAL stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

