American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of American Resources worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AREC shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on American Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

