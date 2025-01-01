American Trust Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDX opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

