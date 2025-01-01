American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 413,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James G. Davis sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $231,970.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,425.29. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

