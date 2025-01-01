Amit Agarwal Sells 25,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $3,699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.61, a PEG ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after buying an additional 1,097,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $52,561,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 72.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,844,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Datadog by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

