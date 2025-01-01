Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

ASYS stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.