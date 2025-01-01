Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

