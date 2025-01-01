Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.64. Anaergia shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 840,715 shares traded.

Anaergia Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

