Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

