Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Update

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of AVXL opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
