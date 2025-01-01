Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 7.6% – Should You Sell?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 994,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,275,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVXL. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 386,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

