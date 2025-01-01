Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after buying an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 287,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,837,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,004,000 after purchasing an additional 123,777 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,375,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

