Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Price Performance

AOHY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.