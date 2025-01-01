Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on January 2nd

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2094 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Angel Oak Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

