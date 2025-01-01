Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ MBS opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $9.08.
