Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) to Distribute Dividend of $0.29 on January 2nd

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2853 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $51.44.

