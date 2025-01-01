Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,212,835 shares trading hands.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 50.25 % interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in central Sweden.

