Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.40. Antero Resources shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 1,199,951 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 250.36 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

