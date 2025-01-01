AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.71 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 108.80 ($1.36). AO World shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 79,642 shares.
AO World Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.18. The company has a market capitalization of £599.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.
AO World Company Profile
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AO World
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.