Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is -58.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

