Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 110,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

