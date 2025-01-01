Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,326.96. This represents a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $163.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

