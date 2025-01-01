Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 570,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,743,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,031.24. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,764.51. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,769 shares of company stock worth $3,015,537. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,138 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.