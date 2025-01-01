Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.5468 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

