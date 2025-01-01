Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ARQ were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,002,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ARQ in the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARQ. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ARQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ARQ Stock Up 4.8 %

ARQ stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.18 million, a P/E ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.