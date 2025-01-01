Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.69, but opened at $39.98. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 445,527 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arqit Quantum from $27.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 10.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

