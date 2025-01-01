ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.04 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 31477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ASGN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Get ASGN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.67.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ASGN

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $950,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 85,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,262.69. This trade represents a 10.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $98,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $425,938.58. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock worth $1,168,469 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 17.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ASGN by 28.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 7.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 588,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.