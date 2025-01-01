Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $64,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,621,937 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,235,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,195,000 after acquiring an additional 817,389 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 575,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,567,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 556,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

