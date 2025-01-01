AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Should You Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.03. 4,368,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 10,307,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,300. This represents a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 281,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after buying an additional 399,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $21,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

