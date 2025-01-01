Athena Gold Corporation Closes Third Tranche of Private Placement

On December 24, 2024, Athena Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS: AHNR) announced the closure of its third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of CDN$131,000. The Offering, which began on October 3, 2024, involved the issuance of 2,620,000 Units at a price of CDN$0.05 per Unit.

This recent closing marks the completion of a successful private placement round for Athena Gold Corporation, with a total of CDN$1,054,000 raised under the Offering. The Units issued comprised one common share in the capital stock of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of CDN$0.12 within 36 months of the Offering’s closing.

The Units were offered under Regulations S and D of the Securities Act of 1933, with issuance to five non-U.S. Persons who qualify as accredited investors. The securities issued were classified as “restricted securities,” subject to specific legends as per legal requirements.

Proceeds from the Offering will be allocated towards working capital and general corporate purposes by Athena Gold Corporation. The Company aims to utilize the funds for exploration activities, including its ongoing projects in Ontario and Nevada, as well as potential amalgamation and redomiciling efforts.

Notably, no finder’s fees were paid in connection with the latest tranche’s closing, and no insiders participated in this phase. However, certain insiders had previously taken part in the Offering, totaling 6,790,000 Units for proceeds of CDN$339,500, meeting compliance standards for related party transactions.

The Company emphasized that all securities issued under the Offering are subject to hold periods as per regulatory requirements in Canada and the United States. Athena Gold Corporation reaffirmed that the securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or adherence to exemptions.

This press release exclusively targeted distribution in Canada, adhering to all relevant legal restrictions and regulations. Athena Gold Corporation remains committed to its mineral exploration business and strategic acquisition of mineral property assets, with a focus on developing economically viable precious and base metal properties.

The article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing by Athena Gold Corporation filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2024.

This news article includes forward-looking statements regarding future exploration plans and business activities by the Company. Investors are advised to exercise caution as actual results may vary due to inherent risk factors disclosed in the Company’s filings.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

