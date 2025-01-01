ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Short Interest Update

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,611.06. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,432. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 557.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $217,000.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

