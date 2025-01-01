Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,096.0 days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of Audinate Group stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.
Audinate Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Audinate Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year With Large Buyback Announcements
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.