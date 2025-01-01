Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,096.0 days.

Audinate Group Price Performance

Shares of Audinate Group stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Get Audinate Group alerts:

Audinate Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Audinate Group Limited engages in develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio, a virtual webcam or video source; Dante Director, a cloud-based SaaS application; Dante Managed API; Dante connect, a cloud-based broadcast production; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapters.

Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.