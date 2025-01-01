Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.21. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 37,400 shares changing hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

