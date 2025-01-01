Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AURA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 18th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

AURA stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $410.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.26. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $110,653.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,846.48. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $300,903.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,357.88. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,081 shares of company stock worth $891,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 215,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 256.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

