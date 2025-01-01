Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.56

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 1.564 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
