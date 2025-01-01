Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Auto Trader Group
