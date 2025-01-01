AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,689.33. The trade was a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $219.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.72. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 36.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.33.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

